Sreelekha set to be first woman DGP

The Cabinet on Wednesday elevated Additional Directors General of Police Sankar Reddy and R. Sreelekha to the post of Director Generals of Police.

The government has posted Ms Sreelekha, the first woman IPS officer in the State, as the Director General, Fire and Rescue Department. Ms. Sreelekha, belonging to the 1987 batch, is the first woman officer to be elevated as a DGP. She is due for retirement in December.

Mr. Reddy has been posted as the Road Safety Commissioner. DGPs Jacob Thomas and A. Hemachandran are due for retirement on May 31.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Cabinet had declared that the outgoing Chief Secretary Tom Jose had rendered the State meritorious service. He is due for retirement on May 31.