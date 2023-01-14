ADVERTISEMENT

Sreekumaran Thampi receives Harivarasanam Award

January 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Pathanamthitta

The Hindu Bureau

Devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan presents The Harivarasanam award to Sreekumaran Thampi at Sabarimala on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi on Saturday received this year’s Harivarasanam Award instituted by the State government from Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan. The Minister said over 45 lakh pilgrims visited the Sabarimala temple during the ongoing annual season. Preparations had been made in anticipation of a heavy rush during the post-pandemic period.

“A majority of the devotees were from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. All the departments worked in coordination to arrange the facilities for them,” he said.

The Minister described Sabarimala as a unique place where all people were regarded as one, irrespective of their caste, religion, language and region.

“Sabarimala provides an opportunity for all human beings to become one. There is no untouchability here. But untouchability still exists in our country. A Dalit girl was brutally beaten to death by her teacher for touching a glass filled with water in the classroom on the same day the country celebrated its 75th independence day,” the Minister noted.

Receiving the award, Mr. Thampi said he would place the Harivarasanam Award above all the awards he had received so far in his career. Pramod Narayanan, MLA, presided over the function.

CONNECT WITH US