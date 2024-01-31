Sreekumaran Nair to be new MD of Keltron

January 31, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to appoint Sreekumaran Nair, former Vice Admiral in the Indian Navy and an expert in the field of electronics, as Managing Director of the Kerala Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron).

A native of Ernakulam, Mr. Nair retired as Vice Admiral after 35 years of service in the Navy. He has an MTech degree in Communication Engineering from IIT Delhi and an Engineering degree in Electronics and Communication from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli. The appointment is based on the recommendation of the Kerala Public Enterprises (Selection and Recruitment) Board.

N. Narayana Murthy, who is currently holding the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Keltron, will continue to be the Chairman. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in a statement that the State government aimed at making Keltron a top tier public sector organisation in the country by appointing the most skilled people in important positions. Keltron had manufactured around 100 modules for the Chandrayaan mission and the Aditya L1 mission. Keltron also manufactures state-of-the-art equipment for the Navy.

Other appointments

Pradeep Kumar, the current General Manager of Travancore Titanium Products, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Kerala Minerals and Metals (KMML) at Chavara. Rajeev Ramakrishnan has been appointed as the Managing Director of Travancore Cochin Chemicals Limited. Sukumar Arunachalam will head the Textile Corporation, while V.S. Rajeev will be the Managing Director of Kerala Automobiles Limited and Ranjit Lal will head the Mineral Development Corporation.

