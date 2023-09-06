ADVERTISEMENT

Sreekrishna Jayanthi Shobha Yatras in Kozhikode today

September 06, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Kozhikode

Traffic restrictions from 3 p.m. onwards

The Hindu Bureau

The tableaux of a horse being prepared for the Sreekrishna Jayanthi Shobha Yatra to be held in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Around 65,000 people are expected to take part in the Sreekrishna Jayanthi Shobha Yatra organised by Balagokulam in the city on Wednesday.

Besides the Maha Shobha Yatra in the city’s heart, there will be 26 regional Shobha Yatras and 380 unit Shobha Yatras. Around 5,000 children in Krishna costumes and about 7,500 in other costumes are expected to be part of the event.

Swami Adhyathmananda Saraswathi, the chief Acharya of Sambodh Foundation, will inaugurate the Maha Shobhayatra at 4 p.m. on the Sreekanteshwara temple premises.

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city from 3 p.m. onwards.

