Sreekanteswara Temple in Kozhikode to be made part of heritage project

January 30, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Sreekanteswara Temple in Kozhikode city will be included in the heritage project of the Tourism department, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

The Minister said a special team of officials would be deputed soon to prepare a detailed report and a blue print. Mr. Riyas was releasing the brochure for Sivaratri festivities scheduled to begin on February 11.

The temple, set up by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru 113 years ago, stood for his ideals all along. The government would like to let people know about its history and heritage. The premises of the temple would be renovated, Mr. Riyas added. P.V. Chandran, temple committee president, was present, among others.