Sreejiv death: CBI rules out police torture, says he committed suicide

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ruled out torture in the death of Sreejiv, 28, while in the custody of the Parassala police here on May 19, 2014.

The case had become a cause celebre in Kerala in 2018 after a two-year-long sit-in protest by the victim’s brother, Sreejith, in front of the Secretariat demanding a CBI inquiry metamorphosed into a social media cause championed by students, youth icons, actors and writers.

A persuasive mobile phone capture that showed Sreejith stoically curled up on the pavement in the rain against a backdrop of posters demanding justice for his brother had gone viral and became a catalyst for his cause.

In January 2018, the government transferred the case to the CBI on public demand.

Closure report

In a closure report filed in the court of Special Judge, CBI, K. Sanil Kumar, the agency seconded the State police theory that Sreejiv had died after consuming pesticide crystals he had hidden in his underwear at the Parassala police station.

Sreejith, however, refused to accept the CBI’s findings and said he would challenge them in court.

The local law enforcers who had arrested him on suspicion of having burgled a mobile phone shop had failed to frisk him properly. They did not assess his mental state accurately. A lack of supervision had allowed the youth to consume the poison undetected.

The CBI has also faulted the police for other lapses and recommended departmental action against the suspect officers.

The controversy

The controversy surrounding Sreejiv’s death is primarily centred on the findings of the State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA) that directly contradicted the law enforcement’s version that the detainee had committed suicide in custody.

In 2016, the SPCA chairman and former High Court judge K. Narayana Kurup shockingly upended the police findings, bringing the case back into sharp public focus.

He suggested in his inquiry report that Sreejiv could be a victim of custodial torture. Mr. Kurup also doubted the authenticity of the purported suicide note recovered by the police from a lodge room temporarily occupied by Sreejiv before his arrest in Attingal, questioned the forensic conclusions and raised the possibility that Sreejiv could have been force-fed poison in police custody.