Sreejith removed as Crime Branch, ADGP

The State government has transferred S. Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, as Transport Commissioner.

The transfer comes when the further investigation in the sensational 2017 actor abduction case is drawing to a conclusion.

The State police had accused actor Dileep of orchestrating the crime out of personal spite against the victim. Mr. Sreejith had also headed a second investigation against Dileep.

It pertained to the allegation that Dileep had plotted to murder the officers who arraigned him as accused in the 2017 case.

The Crime Branch is also investigating Dileep and his lawyers on suspicion of attempting to influence witnesses and tamper with digital evidence in the actor rape case.

The special court trying the 2017 crime had taken Mr. Sreejith to task with the suspected news leaks regarding the court process and investigation. It had found his explanation unsatisfactory and ordered the submission of a new affidavit.

Dileep’s lawyers had also accused Mr. Sreejith of imposing a false charge against the actor.

Additional Director General of Police, Prisons, Shaik Darvesh Sahib, is the new ADGP, Crime Branch. He will take over the probe from Mr. Sreejith. The government has posted Sudeesh Kumar, Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, as Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services.