Sreejesh’s pictures to adorn KSRTC bus

Thiruvananthapuram

18 August 2021 00:37 IST

To be displayed on RSC 466 bus

Indian hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh who was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics is being honoured by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The Malayali’s exploits and action pictures will be displayed on the KSRTC Thiruvananthapuram city depot’s RSC 466 bus that will conduct city services and tour various parts of the district with the catchline ‘Sreejesh, India’s pride’.

1972 Olympics

Sreejesh’s bronze comes 48 years after another Malayali Manuel Fredericks won a hockey bronze for the country at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Advertising

Advertising

The KSRTC bus will familiarise the younger generation with Sreejesh’s achievements and become inspired.

The idea of KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar was realised by the Corporation’s newly formed commercial team.

KSRTC employee A.K. Shinu designed the bus display, while city depot employees Mahesh Kumar, Nawas, and Ameer were in charge of sticking the pictures.