Sreejesh accorded reception by Suresh Gopi

Published - August 25, 2024 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, extended a warm welcome to Olympic bronze medallist P.R. Sreejesh and his family at his residence here on Sunday.

During the visit, Mr. Sreejesh showcased his Olympic medal to the Minister, who expressed immense pride and gratitude for the athlete’s contribution to the nation. Sreejesh’s family, including his wife Aneeshya, children, siblings and parents was later treated to a ‘sadhya’ by Mr. Gopi and his wife Radhika Suresh Gopi.

However, the occasion was overshadowed by a controversy concerning an official reception which was originally planned by the State government on Monday. The General Education Department had on Saturday called off the programme, a few hours after General Education Minister V. Sivankutty held a press conference to announce the reception.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged that the programme was postponed due to an internal conflict between the Sports and General Education Departments over who should host the event.

The administrative discord and the government’s handling of the situation reflected poorly on the State’s commitment to honouring its sporting heroes.

Mr. Satheesan, who asserted the controversy also amounted to an insult to the Olympic bronze medallist, demanded a public apology from the Chief Minister for the humiliation suffered by the hockey great in his own State.

