Sreeja Hareesh elected as vice-president of Kollam district panchayat

April 12, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sreeja Hareesh, representing the Ithikkara division, was elected as the 15th vice-president of the Kollam district panchayat here on Wednesday.

She polled 23 out of the total 26 votes in the election held at the panchayat conference hall while R. Rasmi from the Kalayapuram division won three votes.

Her name was proposed by president P.K.Gopan and seconded by Anil S. Kallelibhagam from the Thodiyur division. Sam K. Daniel, representing Chadayamangalam, was elected as health-education standing committee chairperson and Girly Shanmughan, representing Oachira, was elected as PWD standing committee chairperson.  

