Sreedharan to step down from DMRC, willing to contest in any seat not too far away from Ponnani

04 March 2021 13:59 IST

Keeping none in doubt about about his entry into the political arena, 88-year-old E. Sreedharan said here on Thursday that this would be the last day he will be wearing DMRC's uniform, a dress he wore first in 1997 when the joined the metro agency.

“I have not cited my preferance for any constituency. Kochi is among the places that I know well (having supervised Kochi Metro's phase one works). The sole condition is that it should not be too far away from Ponnani (his place of residence) - like southern districts,” he told mediapersons here on Thursday.

“I will also shortly tender my resignation as Principal Advisor of DMRC, before submitting the nomination to contest in the impending Legislative Assembly poll. I will still be available to oversee development projects, including as an MLA,” Mr Sreedharan said, after inspecting Palarivattom Flyover here, which the DMRC rebuilt in a record time of five months and 10 days and is ready for being opened to traffic.

Game for bouquets, brickbats

Answering queries on his decision to enter politics inviting criticism from many quarters, Mr. Sreedharan said he was ready for both bouquets and brickbats, being a keen reader of the Bhagawad Gita. It is natural that some will laud the decision, while others will criticise. I am ready for both, he said.

On whether he would opt for a strenuous poll campaign, Mr. Sreedharan said his would not be a normal type of political campaigning. "There will not be any door-to-door visits to houses and shops. The emphasis will be on digital campaigning, whose message will reach every home and every person. I will work like a technocrat and rely on a competent team like that was deployed to construct the flyover. Ultimately, more technically-qualified people must join politics, to stem the rot in the system."

Four V's

“Professional competence and integrity are my strong points. As for age it is not just physical agility alone - I am mentally very alert,” Mr. Sreedharan said. He exhorted people to Kerala to focus on four V's - Vikasanam (development), Vidyabhyasam (education), Vishudha bharanam (clean governance) and Vyavasayam (the industrial sector). Governance must be clean and benevolent and the BJP can usher in these in Kerala, he said.

Responding to a media survey which hinted at the probability of the LDF Government staying in power for a second term, Mr Sreedharan said this is unlikely and hoped that the BJP will come to power. We have the then-less-known Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rising to power in Delhi. It is people's perception that matters, he added.