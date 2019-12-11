Sreedharan serves legal notice on CM

Metroman E. Sreedharan has served a legal notice on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Secretary Tom Jose for the Cabinet decision to promulgate a law permitting campus politics in the State.

Foundation for Restoration of National Values (FRNV), an NGO committed to instil values, ethics and good behaviour among the young generation, and whose founder president is Mr. Sreedharan, served the notice on Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Jose advising them not to take any ill-advised steps, which would destroy campus discipline, according to a release issued by FRNV here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sreedharan said there were any number of “landmark” judgments from the High Court of Kerala and even from the Supreme Court that the sanctity of educational institutions should not get vitiated by political activities of students and that it was the responsibility of the Principals to maintain discipline and decorum within the campuses.

“And yet, campus politics is being encouraged by politicians and even by government leading to disruption of classes, student clashes, criminal activities such as murders and stabbing incidents. Unfortunately, some teachers with political leaning give mute support to such activities,” he said.