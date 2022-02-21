Sreedharan inspects faulty metro pillar

Plan of action to rectify problem , metro sources said.

Plan of action to rectify problem , metro sources said.

KOCHI

E. Sreedharan, former principal advisor to the DMRC, and a team of experts from the firm which designed the metro viaduct, visited the location of pillar number 347 of Kochi Metro at Pathadipalam on Monday.

A misalignment of the track here had been detected a fortnight ago, reportedly following settlement of the foundation of the pillar.

Mr. Sreedharan later held discussions with KMRL officials at the metro agency’s office, where it was decided to ready a plan of action to rectify the problem, metro sources said.