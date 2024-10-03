Sreedharan hails HC verdict, offers free service for bridge

Technocrat E. Sreedharan has welcomed the High Court verdict on his plea for realignment of the proposed bridge across the Bharathapuzha connecting Thirunavaya with Thavanur. The court has asked the government to consider Mr. Sreedharan’s expertise and suggestions if possible.

Mr. Sreedharan said he did not get details of the verdict but assured that he would offer his free service for the proposed bridge.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State executive member K.K. Surendran said the court verdict was a blow to the government. He said the CPI(M) leadership and K.T. Jaleel, MLA, should apologise to Mr. Sreedharan for rejecting his proposals.