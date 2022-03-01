Sreedharan faulted for metro track misalignment

KOCHI

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has demanded that the faulty pillar of Kochi Metro, which slightly tilted, causing misalignment of the rail track should be inspected by experts other than engineer E. Sreedharan.

SDPI district general secretary Ajmal Mujeeb accused Mr. Sreedharan of dereliction of duty, as the pillar was constructed under Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s supervision.

Mr. Sreedharan had claimed that the construction would face no issues for 100 years. But a problem cropped up in a short span of time. So, he should not be involved in inspecting the fault. Instead, it should be done by a team of experts, Mr. Mujeeb said.