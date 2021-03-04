Sreedharan BJP’s CM candidate

PATHANAMTHITTA

04 March 2021 23:27 IST

His leadership will do good for State, says Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran has said his party is proposing technocrat E. Sreedharan as Chief Minister candidate in Kerala to bring the State out of its current phase of stagnation.

Speaking at a reception accorded to his Vijay Yatra at Thiruvalla on Thursday, Mr.Surendran said the leadership of Mr. Sreedharan, who had been instrumental in implementing key projects such as the Kochi metro and Palarivattom flyover in the State, would change the face of Kerala forever.

Mr. Surendran accused the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front of not speaking up against the threat of ‘love jihad’.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kochi, Mr. Sreedharan said, ‘‘I have not cited my preference for any constituency. Kochi is among the places that I know well (having supervised Kochi metro's Phase I works). The sole condition is that it should not be too far off from Ponnani (his place of residence).”