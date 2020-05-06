Sreedhanya to work under her mentor

Kozhikode has always accorded royal treatment to top civil servants. The latest recipient of the hospitality of the district is Sreedhanya Suresh, the first ever Civil Services rank holder from the Scheduled Tribes in the State, who is set to take charge as Assistant Collector (in training) in Kozhikode.

As soon as the news came out a few days ago, even though she is yet to leave her training at Mussoorie, social media platforms were abuzz with details of her background and achievements. Her interviews, even those that date back a year, were widely shared to motivate youngsters, especially Civil Services aspirants.

Background

Sreedhanya’s rise from an underprivileged background to securing 410th rank in one of the most prestigious examinations in the country is indeed motivational.

Second of three children of Suresh and Kamala, daily wage workers at Ambalakkolli in Pozhuthana grama panchayat in Wayanad district, Sreedhanya studied in local schools. She graduated in zoology from St. Joseph College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, and completed postgraduation in applied zoology from the Calicut University campus.

Though Civil Services had always been in the back of her mind, it was a meeting with S. Sambasiva Rao, the then Subcollector of Mananthavady, four years ago that firmed up her resolve. Interestingly, she will be working under Mr. Rao, District Collector of Kozhikode, during her probation.

Sreedhanya hails from the Kurichia community that also contributed P.K. Jayalakshmi, the first Minister from a tribal community in the State a few years ago.

She attributes her success to self-determination and smart work and credits her parents, who set aside a major chunk of their meagre income to support her dream, for her achievements.

At present undergoing training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, she will take charge after the lockdown is lifted and completing her mandatory 14-day quarantine.