Sree Padamanabhaswamy temple to allow devotees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2020 21:57 IST

Devotees will be allowed to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple again from Monday after 10 days.

The worshippers were barred from October 9 in the wake of the chief priest, joint chief priest, and supporting staff of the temple testing positive for COVID-19.

Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple for worship from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the temple, V. Ratheesan. The devotees will have to register at the official website of the temple spst.in or in the counter set up in the eastern entrance for seeking entry.

The devotees stepping into the temple will have to adhere to the COVDI-19 protocols, follow social distancing and other guidelines of the temple authorities. Arrangements had been made for the devotees to visit Navaratri mandapam also, the Executive officer said.

Tantri Tharanallur Satheesan Namboodiripad has been performing the pujas in the temple from October 9. The 10-day Alpashi festival from October 15 was also deferred on the advice of the Tantri.