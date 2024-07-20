ADVERTISEMENT

Sree Narayana Guru presented blueprint of Indian secularism, says writer Anil Chelembra

Published - July 20, 2024 07:10 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Desabhimani Varika editor K.P. Mohanan inaugurating a seminar celebrating the 100th year of Sree Narayana Guru’s 1924 all-religion Aluva meet, at Manjeri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Purogamana Kalasahithya Sangham (Pukasa) conducted a seminar celebrating the centenary of the historic 1924 all-religion meet of Aluva, at Manjeri on July 20 (Saturday).

Delivering the keynote address at the seminar, writer Anil Chelembra said that it was Sree Narayana Guru who presented the blueprint of Indian secularism a century ago. The 1924 meet was held under the leadership of Narayana Guru.

K.P. Mohanan, editor of Desabhimani Varika, inaugurated the seminar. He said Narayana Guru’s ideals finding goodness in all religions strengthened the concept of democracy in India. P. Radhakrishnan, organising committee chairman, presided over the function.

M.V. Janardhanan and V.K. Deepa, writers who won different awards, were felicitated at the function. Pukasa zonal secretary Manilal Mukkoottuthara welcomed the gathering. E.M. Narayanan proposed the vote of thanks.

