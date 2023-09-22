ADVERTISEMENT

Sree Narayana Guru laid foundation of modern Kerala: CM

September 22, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Culture Minister Saji Cherian offers floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru before his statue at a park near the museum in Thiruvananthapuram on the Guru’s death anniversary on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hailed the contributions of 20th century saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and said he was a strong anti-caste proponent and a driving force of renaissance movement in the southern State.

In a Facebook post marking the 96th death anniversary of the saint, the Chief Minister said the Guru, who proclaimed that man’s caste is his humanity, had laid the foundation of modern Kerala. Noting that Guru ‘darshanas’ (teachings) had always questioned the caste-based feudal power centres, Mr. Vijayan said he was a person who had appealed to the lower class people to leave their traditional occupation and find jobs in new sectors to eliminate the deep-rooted casteism in society.

Memories of Sree Narayana Guru would give strength to the State’s strides to build a new Kerala based on egalitarian principles, he added.

