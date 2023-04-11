Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex in Kollam ready for opening

April 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex in Kollam, the first of the 14 cultural complexes coming up in the State, is all set to open it doors for artists and aficionados from next month.

Located on 3.82 acres of land near the Asramam ground, the centre is expected to conduct events spanning across art, literature, theatre, performance arts and heritage. While an exhibition block, performance block and open air theatre which can accommodate around 1,000 persons will be the main features of the complex, it will also have a rehearsal hall, green room, memorial hall, retail shops, craft museum, and art gallery.

Residential facility

“The complex will play an important role in making Kollam a cultural hub as it will showcase and promote all kinds of art forms. It has been conceived as a platform where multiple art forms can be presented at the same time and artists will also be provided residential facility. The complex will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 4,” said Kollam MLA M. Mukesh.

A curating committee consisting of art experts will be in charge of selecting events and the authorities are also considering a proposal to put together a mega annual event. “We will be using renowned personalities from each field. The idea is to develop Kollam as a major cultural destination,” he says.

The plan is to conduct programmes continuously and a calendar with national and international events will be prepared for the same. Other important components of the cultural centre will be Sree Naryana Guru studies and joint initiatives with cultural organisations and State-run academies.

Tourism potential

Considering the tourism potential, the complex will also showcase the unique cultural heritage and history of Kollam. With its proximity to Kollam bus stand and railway station and the kind of cultural treat it offers, the project is expected to draw both domestic and international tourists.

“Since it’s the first cultural complex among the 14 announced by the government, we don’t have any model to follow. At present we cannot predict anything and we are looking forward to perfect the operations through trial and error,” says Mr. Mukesh.