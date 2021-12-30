Sree Narayana College in Kollam comes second in national Atal innovation rankings

KOLLAM

KOLLAM

Innovations based on intellectual property rights, entrepreneurship and start-ups were considered by the Union Ministry of Education for the ranking

Sree Narayana College, Kollam, has come second in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), competing with 1,438 institutions at the national level.

The ranking has been achieved in the general category of Non-Technical Government and Private Universities and Institutions. Innovations based on intellectual property rights, entrepreneurship and start-ups were considered by the Union Ministry of Education for the ranking.

The committee found that science labs in 10 departments of the college have maintained the Centre of Excellence credentials. While teachers and students have published over 110 innovative research papers, the Department of Chemistry was involved in research to develop medicine for COVID-19.

Currently, the college offers 28 innovative courses that generate employment. While the courses include beekeeping, mushroom cultivation and content writing, the college’s investment club runs a chocolate unit called Choco Wheel. The committee also observed that the research topics of teachers and students were diverse.

Various parameters are considered for the ranking, including developing an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset, academic programmes related to innovation and entrepreneurship, infrastructure and facilities, job-oriented teaching and creative collaboration with other institutions.