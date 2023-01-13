Sree Narayana Award for Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi

January 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

T.N. Prathapan, MP, presented the Sree Narayana Award instituted by the T.R. Educational and Charitable Trust, Thrissur, to Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi at a function held in Thrissur on Thursday. Mr. Nadvi was chosen for the award considering his social service. The award consists of a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a plaque. T.R. Raghavan Trust chairman T.R. Vijayakumar draped Mr. Nadvi with a ‘ponnada’. P. Balachandran, MLA, delivered a commemorative lecture.