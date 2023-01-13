HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sree Narayana Award for Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi

January 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Darul Huda Islamic University Vice-Chancellor Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi (centre) receiving the Sree Narayana Award from T.N. Prathapan, MP.

Darul Huda Islamic University Vice-Chancellor Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi (centre) receiving the Sree Narayana Award from T.N. Prathapan, MP. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

T.N. Prathapan, MP, presented the Sree Narayana Award instituted by the T.R. Educational and Charitable Trust, Thrissur, to Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi at a function held in Thrissur on Thursday.  Mr. Nadvi was chosen for the award considering his social service. The award consists of a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a plaque. T.R. Raghavan Trust chairman T.R. Vijayakumar draped Mr. Nadvi with a ‘ponnada’. P. Balachandran, MLA, delivered a commemorative lecture.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.