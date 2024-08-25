ADVERTISEMENT

Squash Championship concludes at DPS, Kollam 

Published - August 25, 2024 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOLLAM

ADVERTISEMENT

All Kerala School Games - Squash Championship, organised by the Kerala Squash Rackets Association, concluded at DPS, Kollam on Sunday.

The two-day event, which had 56 participants from CBSE, ICSE, and State board schools, saw impressive performances from young squash players across the State.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani inaugurated the valedictory function while Dr. Hassan Azeez, Director, DPS, Kollam and Azeezia Group of Institutions presided over the function. Shaji, ward member, and Sanjeev Kumar SL, principal, DPS, also spoke on the occasion. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US