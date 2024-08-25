Squash Championship concludes at DPS, Kollam 

KOLLAM

ADVERTISEMENT

All Kerala School Games - Squash Championship, organised by the Kerala Squash Rackets Association, concluded at DPS, Kollam on Sunday.

The two-day event, which had 56 participants from CBSE, ICSE, and State board schools, saw impressive performances from young squash players across the State.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani inaugurated the valedictory function while Dr. Hassan Azeez, Director, DPS, Kollam and Azeezia Group of Institutions presided over the function. Shaji, ward member, and Sanjeev Kumar SL, principal, DPS, also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.