Squash Championship concludes at DPS, Kollam 

Published - August 25, 2024 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOLLAM

All Kerala School Games - Squash Championship, organised by the Kerala Squash Rackets Association, concluded at DPS, Kollam on Sunday.

The two-day event, which had 56 participants from CBSE, ICSE, and State board schools, saw impressive performances from young squash players across the State.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani inaugurated the valedictory function while Dr. Hassan Azeez, Director, DPS, Kollam and Azeezia Group of Institutions presided over the function. Shaji, ward member, and Sanjeev Kumar SL, principal, DPS, also spoke on the occasion. 

