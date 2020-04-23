Kerala

Squads to monitor those in home quarantine

The Kannur district administration has decided to appoint three-member squads to ensure that people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients comply with quarantine regulations in their homes.

District Collector T.V. Subhash, who held a review meeting on Thursday, said the squads comprising health workers, police and local body officials would be given the charge of each house.

The Collector said that swab examination of those who had come from abroad and those who came in contact with them was almost complete in the district. In the next phase, screening would be held to ensure that there was no community spread of the disease in the district, he said.

