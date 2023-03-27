Squads to enforce waste management rules in all districts

March 27, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Enforcement squads aimed at ensuring that waste management rules are being followed on the ground have begun functioning across all districts.

The squads, tasked with finding out violations of rules as well as court orders, have been given the powers to seize vehicles and impose spot fines with the help of the police, if the need arises.

Though local bodies have mechanisms to carry out such checks, the lack of enough staff and vehicles has often caused such checks to be irregular.

At the district-level, enforcement secretariats will be formed with the district joint director of the Local Self Government department as Chairman and the district Suchitwa Mission coordinator as nodal officer. One squad each is being formed for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod, while the other districts will have two squads each.

Each squad will have an officer from the internal vigilance wing, a district suchitwa mission enforcement officer, an officer chosen by the joint director, and a police officer from the station in the particular area where checks are being carried out, if the need arises. The squad members will be replaced every six months.

The squads have been tasked with monitoring illegal dumping of waste and sale of banned plastic products along with enforcing all waste management rules. In case violations are detected in commercial establishments, the squad will recommend the respective local body for further action, including cancellation of licence. The squads will also identify areas where garbage is frequently dumped or where burning of garbage takes place and inform the local body to clear such areas.

They will also check whether the green protocol is being followed in public and private functions. The squads will carry out checks on at least 20 days every month. The vehicles used by the squads will have GPS tracking systems.