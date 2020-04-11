Squads to check stale fish smuggling

Faced with the threat of stale and contaminated fish being smuggled through interstate borders, the district administration has intensified surveillance at check-posts. The move comes in the wake of over 21 tonnes of inedible fish being seized and destroyed in various parts of the district since the lockdown came into effect.

Fifteen tonnes of rotten sail fish and tuna varieties were confiscated in Poovar, Alamcode, and Kadampattukonam on Saturday. A few days ago nearly six tonnes of stale fish were destroyed in Kadinamkulam. ‘Safe Fish’ squads, comprising food safety, revenue and police officials, have been deployed at the border points to check incoming loads of commodities. The squads are stationed at the check-posts in Amaravila, Attinpuram, Netta, and Madathara, according to C.L. Dileep, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Thiruvananthapuram.

Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran stressed the need to step up vigil at the check-posts to rein in smuggling of stale fish. Such loads should be ideally destroyed at the border point itself.