Squads in action to track sale of rotten fish

Three major cases detected in Kozhikode in one week

Three major cases detected in Kozhikode in one week

Kozhikode

Apart from exposing eateries that supply unhygienic food, the Food Safety squad and the local health department authorities are monitoring the supply of fish brought here from other States to unearth adulterated and rotten fish. The reduced price of such unhygienic stock is reportedly an attraction for wayside eateries and those engaged in the large scale supply of parcel food.

Some of the local fish traders have voiced their support for the checking drive as their business is down because of the entry of low-cost fish stock from other States. In the wake of the intensified inspections by the safety squads, many wholesale suppliers in Kozhikode’s fish markets have started rejecting the stock from other States.

“Within the last one week, three major cases of selling poor quality fish were exposed in Kozhikode district. Those who were fined for the offence were mainly local traders who secured the wholesale stock at a low rate,” said a Food Safety Department official. He said the failure to use standard cold storage facilities was one of the major reasons why the stocks turn stale.

The Food Safety squad is keen on inspecting the cold storage facilities in various hotels and restaurants. The main purpose of the inspection is to expose the suspected preservation of unhygienic fish and meat purchased several weeks or months ago.

Trucks used for the inter-State transportation of fish will also be checked at various points. If any such issue is noticed, the stocks will be seized and destroyed at the spot. Test strips are now available with the squads to instantly expose wholesale stock laced with toxic chemicals such as ammonia or formalin.

Flash inspections are also under consideration covering various fishing harbours and fish landing centres to check the quality of fish auctioned every day. According to Fisheries Department officials, their squads remain alert against the attempts to sell juvenile fish. Marine enforcement squads are also on duty to track illegal activities in the field, they said.