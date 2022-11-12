Squads in action to expose ‘unfair’ hike in prices of essential commodities

Series of inspections expose incidents in which traders charge exorbitant prices for rice brands

Complaints raised by a few consumers over the “unfair” rise in prices of rice and other essential commodities have been found true in a series of recent inspections by a special squad constituted by the Kozhikode district administration.

Several supermarkets were found charging exorbitant rates compared to those charged by local outlets.

Officials who were part of inspections in Vadakara taluk said up to ₹4 was charged extra for a kilogram of branded rice by many supermarkets. Some shops even charged ₹6 extra for a kilogram of raw rice, they added.

A major fraud exposed during the surprise checks was the use of multiple price tags for locally packaged products to confuse customers. According to sources, it was part of efforts to sell out products in the name of discount offers. Some traders were found using their own price tags instead of the printed ones issued by the original manufacturers to gain unfair profit.

Several traders failed to produce purchase bills during inspections. There were also alleged attempts to hide the original purchase bills to cover up the actual wholesale price. Many traders were asked to reduce prices and display the revised rates. They were also told to display all trade licences and quote details in case of complaints over unfair trade.

An intensive checking was launched in the area subsequent to a district-level meeting recently chaired by Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy. A majority of participants at the meeting were representatives of traders who expressed concern over hoarding attempts that eventually resulted in unexpected rise in prices of essential commodities.