Squads deployed to enforce plastic ban in Kozhikode

Heavy fine to be imposed on violators

Local bodies can cancel the trade licences of those found to be violating the plastic ban. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As the nationwide ban on single-use plastic imposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change comes into effect on Friday, the ban is being strictly implemented in Kozhikode district as well.

The ban is applicable for manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items that have low utility and high littering potential.

The list of banned items includes ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers. The Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, also prohibit manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic carry bags having thickness less than 120 microns.

The Kozhikode Corporation is deploying three squads to monitor the ban and take preliminary action if violations are noticed. “At first, we only fine violators. More punishments may be imposed at a later stage”, said Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree.

The prescribed fine is ₹10,000 for the first offence, ₹25,000 for the second time and ₹50,000 for the third time. Besides, local bodies can cancel the trade licences of those found to be violating the ban.

The Corporation had given strict guidelines to traders much earlier on aspects of the ban and that they could stock disposable items only till June 30. The Corporation squad will be actively conducting inspections in establishments from Friday onwards besides awareness programmes under the aegis of health inspectors in every circle.

“We had enforced the ban effectively in 2020 when a State-level ban was imposed. But we had to hold up the enforcement during the pandemic. Now, we plan to revive it,” Ms. Jayasree said.