Squads deployed for election monitoring in Kollam district

In order to ensure free and fair elections, a system for strict scrutiny has been introduced in all Assembly constituencies of Kollam, Collector N. Devidas, who is also the District Election Officer, said here on Wednesday.

At present 89 squads, including 33 static surveillance teams, 33 flying squads, 12 anti-defacement squads and 11 video surveillance teams along with 11 video viewing teams, have started operations in the district. The surveillance team will monitor compliance with campaign expenditure norms, illegal transactions, illegal possession of arms, liquor distribution, and anti-social activities. They will be operating in all 11 Assembly constituencies in the district falling under the Alappuzha, Mavelikara and Kollam Parliament constituencies to submit daily activity reports. Three or more teams consisting of an Executive Magistrate and up to four police officers will monitor each Assembly constituency/region focusing on check-posts. This will be videotaped in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and the daily activity report will be submitted to the District Election Officer.

The special surveillance systems will be in place till 72 hours before the election in sensitive areas. During inspections, if cash exceeding ₹50,000, narcotics, liquor or gifts that are valued at more than ₹10,000 are found in vehicles carrying a candidate, they will be seized and videotaped. Action will be taken if criminal activity is suspected during the inspection. Women will be examined in the presence of a female officer.

Complaints

The seized amount shall be deposited as directed by the court. If it is more than ₹10 lakh, it will be handed over to the Income Tax authorities. While suspicious activity will be reported to relevant law enforcement agencies, the public can lodge complaints with the Deputy District Election Officer or Finance Officer. Celebrity campaigners are allowed to carry up to ₹1 lakh for personal expenses and party workers are required to keep a certificate from the party treasurer stating the amount they are carrying. Copies of the document should be given to the inspectors.

The District Collector has also directed the candidates to open new bank accounts since the income and expenditure figures related to the election campaign are subject to verification. Candidates should take the account one day before filing nomination papers with the Election Officer. Account can be opened in any bank or post office, including cooperative banks, anywhere in the State with the candidate as account holder or joint account with election agent. Existing bank accounts are not allowed.

