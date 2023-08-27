Squad formed to check illegal filling of paddy fields

August 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha district administration has constituted a joint squad involving the Revenue, Police and Agriculture departments to check the illegal filling of paddy fields and wetlands in the district during Onam holidays.

The squad was formed as per the direction of Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Officials said that vehicles and equipment used for illegal filling of land would be seized. Public could pass on information about illegal activities by dialling 0477 2253771 (Ambalapuzha taluk), 0478 2813103 (Cherthala), 0477 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479 2412797 (Karthikappally), 0479 2302216 (Mavelikara), 0479 2452334 (Chengannur), and 0477 2238630, 1077 (District Collectorate).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.