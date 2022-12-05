Squabble continues in Congress over Tharoor’s Kottayam visit

December 05, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Posts criticising Tharoor and supporting DCC president Nattakom Suresh appear on FB; DCC disowns the page

The Hindu Bureau

Despite repeated calls by the leadership to maintain decorum, the factional squabble within the Congress over a visit of Shashi Tharoor, MP, to Kottayam is refusing to die down.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest development, a series of posts that took a dig at Mr. Tharoor and extended support to the District Congress Committee president Nattakom Suresh appeared on a Facebook page titled DCC Kottayam. The posts, however, disappeared as soon as the DCC disowned the page.

‘Supporting K-Rail’

While a post criticised Mr. Tharoor for extending his support to the LDF in the K-Rail issue, another one sought to remind him about the political background of Mr. Suresh, who had been instrumental in wresting the Nattakom panchayat from the Left parties and had become its president at the age of 25 .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Suresh himself disowned those posts and said it was not the official Facebook page of the District Congress Committee.

Mr. Suresh has approached the party disciplinary committee against Mr.Tharoor’s visit for violating party norms and also stayed away from the two functions that the Thiruvananathapuram MP had attended here. He had also picked up an argument with K. Muraleedharan, MP, over the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US