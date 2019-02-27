SPV for Sabarimala master plan

The government is setting up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to improve infrastructure and pilgrim facilities under the Sabarimala master plan. The Cabinet which met here on Wednesday decided to set up the company as a government-owned entity to improve the facilities at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilackal and transit camps for pilgrims.

The no-profit company would use the budgetary allocation and funds allotted by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to complete the development activities at Sabarimala in a time-bound manner. The SPV would have a governing body chaired by the Chief Secretary, with Secretaries of various stakeholder departments as members and the Commissioner, Travancore Devaswom Board, as convener.

An implementation committee chaired by the Principal Secretary, Devaswom, and Commissioner, TDB, as convener would also be set up.

The State Budget for 2019-20 has earmarked ₹739 crore for various development projects at Sabarimala. With just eight months to go before the annual pilgrim season this year, the government expects the SPV to expedite the work on the projects. An official pressnote issued here said the government would ensure that the projects were environment-friendly and appropriate for the forest shrine.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to set up land acquisition units for KIIFB projects in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kannur districts. The units would be headed by special tahsildars.