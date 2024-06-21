Spurt in H1N1 cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha district is witnessing a spurt in H1N1 fever (swine flu) cases.

According to the Health department statistics, 25 H1N1 cases have been confirmed in the district in the last two weeks.

One death

Officials said that one H1N1 death had been reported in the district during the period. The deceased was identified as a 68-year-old woman from Thrikkunnappuzha. She died on June 19.

Besides Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts reported 44 and 29 H1N1 cases respectively in the past two weeks.

H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus. The Health department on Friday urged the public to remain vigilant against H1N1.

People suffering from cold, fever, runny nose, throat infection, respiratory issues, and vomiting have been advised to seek immediate medical care. H1N1 patients have been asked to wear masks and wash their hands with soap as it would prevent the disease from spreading. As a preventive measure, people visiting hospitals, and public places have also been urged to wear masks.

Children with fever should not be sent to school/anganwadi/creche. Pregnant women, elderly, people with hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases, cancer, and cardiac and liver ailments should take special care. People vulnerable to catching H1N1 and those undergoing treatment for serious illnesses should take preventive medicine on the advice of a medical practitioner, said Jamuna Varghese, District Medical Officer, Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, Alappuzha is also witnessing a rise in dengue cases. The district witnessed 54 cases in the past two weeks.

