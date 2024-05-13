Spurt in H1N1 cases in Alappuzha

The Health department has urged the public to remain vigilant following a spurt in H1N1 fever (swine flu) cases in Alappuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that 35 H1N1 cases had been reported in the district so far this year, including nine cases each in April and May.

H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public has been advised to take immediate medical care if suffering from cold, fever, runny nose, throat infection, respiratory issues, and vomiting. Officials urged H1N1 patients to wear masks and wash their hands with soap as it would prevent the disease from spreading. As a preventive measure, people visiting hospitals, and public places have also been asked to wear masks.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, people with hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases, cancer and cardiac and liver ailments should take special care. People vulnerable to catching H1N1 and those undergoing treatment for serious illnesses should take preventive medicine on the advice of a medical practitioner, said a Health department official.

Officials added that effective treatment for H1N1 was available at government hospitals.

The department also urged the public to remain cautious against bird flu (H5N1). Avian flu was confirmed in ducks, quails and chickens at six places in the district in recent weeks. Though rare, the avian influenza virus could be transmitted to humans and cause serious complications. Infected birds transmit them through their saliva, mucous and faeces. Symptoms of avian flu virus infections in humans include eye infection, fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

Officials urged the people to subject domesticated birds to regular monitoring and report any abnormal symptoms to the Animal Husbandry department and Health department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.