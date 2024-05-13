GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spurt in H1N1 cases in Alappuzha

35 H1N1 cases reported in the district so far this year, including nine cases each in April and May

Published - May 13, 2024 08:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has urged the public to remain vigilant following a spurt in H1N1 fever (swine flu) cases in Alappuzha.

Officials said that 35 H1N1 cases had been reported in the district so far this year, including nine cases each in April and May.

H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus.

The public has been advised to take immediate medical care if suffering from cold, fever, runny nose, throat infection, respiratory issues, and vomiting. Officials urged H1N1 patients to wear masks and wash their hands with soap as it would prevent the disease from spreading. As a preventive measure, people visiting hospitals, and public places have also been asked to wear masks.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, people with hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases, cancer and cardiac and liver ailments should take special care. People vulnerable to catching H1N1 and those undergoing treatment for serious illnesses should take preventive medicine on the advice of a medical practitioner, said a Health department official.

Officials added that effective treatment for H1N1 was available at government hospitals.

The department also urged the public to remain cautious against bird flu (H5N1). Avian flu was confirmed in ducks, quails and chickens at six places in the district in recent weeks. Though rare, the avian influenza virus could be transmitted to humans and cause serious complications. Infected birds transmit them through their saliva, mucous and faeces. Symptoms of avian flu virus infections in humans include eye infection, fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

Officials urged the people to subject domesticated birds to regular monitoring and report any abnormal symptoms to the Animal Husbandry department and Health department.

