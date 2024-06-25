As the monsoon sets in, there is a spurt in fever cases in Thrissur. More than 6,000 fever cases have been reported in the district in two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Health department statistics, from June 1 to June 13, 6,411 people visited various hospitals for treatment of fever. Of the 187 people with suspected dengue fever, 48 cases were confirmed. As many as 14 leptospirosis cases were also reported during this period.

The leptospirosis cases were reported from Thrissur Corporation, Pananchery, Panjal, Avanur, Kadangode, Kunnamkulam , Mulangunnathukavu, Pazhayannur, Perinjanam and Manalur.

Malaria cases were reported from Sreenarayanapuram, Mala, Desamangala and Mullurkkara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.