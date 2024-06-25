ADVERTISEMENT

Spurt in fever cases in Thrissur 

Published - June 25, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

More than 6,000 cases in two weeks; 48 dengue cases reported  

The Hindu Bureau

As the monsoon sets in, there is a spurt in fever cases in Thrissur. More than 6,000 fever cases have been reported in the district in two weeks.

According to Health department statistics, from June 1 to June 13, 6,411 people visited various hospitals for treatment of fever. Of the 187 people with suspected dengue fever, 48 cases were confirmed. As many as 14 leptospirosis cases were also reported during this period.

The leptospirosis cases were reported from Thrissur Corporation, Pananchery, Panjal, Avanur, Kadangode, Kunnamkulam , Mulangunnathukavu, Pazhayannur, Perinjanam and Manalur.

Malaria cases were reported from Sreenarayanapuram, Mala, Desamangala and Mullurkkara.

