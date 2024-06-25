GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spurt in fever cases in Thrissur 

More than 6,000 cases in two weeks; 48 dengue cases reported  

Published - June 25, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

As the monsoon sets in, there is a spurt in fever cases in Thrissur. More than 6,000 fever cases have been reported in the district in two weeks.

According to Health department statistics, from June 1 to June 13, 6,411 people visited various hospitals for treatment of fever. Of the 187 people with suspected dengue fever, 48 cases were confirmed. As many as 14 leptospirosis cases were also reported during this period.

The leptospirosis cases were reported from Thrissur Corporation, Pananchery, Panjal, Avanur, Kadangode, Kunnamkulam , Mulangunnathukavu, Pazhayannur, Perinjanam and Manalur.

Malaria cases were reported from Sreenarayanapuram, Mala, Desamangala and Mullurkkara.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.