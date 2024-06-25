As the monsoon sets in, there is a spurt in fever cases in Thrissur. More than 6,000 fever cases have been reported in the district in two weeks.

According to Health department statistics, from June 1 to June 13, 6,411 people visited various hospitals for treatment of fever. Of the 187 people with suspected dengue fever, 48 cases were confirmed. As many as 14 leptospirosis cases were also reported during this period.

The leptospirosis cases were reported from Thrissur Corporation, Pananchery, Panjal, Avanur, Kadangode, Kunnamkulam , Mulangunnathukavu, Pazhayannur, Perinjanam and Manalur.

Malaria cases were reported from Sreenarayanapuram, Mala, Desamangala and Mullurkkara.