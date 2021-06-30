Spurt in diarrhoea cases in Alappuzha municipality

ALAPPUZHA

30 June 2021 15:29 IST

Officials suspect contaminated water could be the cause of the outbreak

More people in Alappuzha municipality have been seeking treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting.

Officials with the Health Department said that around 100 people, mostly children, had sought treatment at the Women and Children Hospital, Alappuzha, and General Hospital, Alappuzha in the last couple of days.

Advertising

Advertising

Most of the cases have been treated as outpatients, while a few have been admitted to the Women and Children Hospital. The condition of those admitted is said to be stable and recovering.

“The cases are being reported from different parts of the civic body. The cause of the outbreak is not known yet. Initially, we thought it to be food poisoning, but it is very unlikely. We now suspect contaminated water could be the cause of the outbreak,” said an official.

Authorities have collected water samples from different parts and blood samples of patients for examination. “We are awaiting the results of tests to confirm the cause of the outbreak,” the official added.

The public have been asked to take necessary precautions. Only boiled water should be used for drinking. Food safety and hygiene are of utmost importance, said a statement issued by the Health Department.