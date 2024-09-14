GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spurt in dengue cases in Alappuzha

44 confirmed cases reported from various parts of the district in September. A few cases of H1N1 and leptospirosis too reported

Published - September 14, 2024 05:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

After a lull, Alappuzha district is witnessing a surge in dengue cases. According to Health department statistics, 44 confirmed cases have been reported from various parts of the district since the start of September.

The cases have been reported from Mararikulam, Kainakary, Chunakara, Nooranad, Panavally, Thuravoor, Punnapra, Devikulangara, Ambalappuzha, Kanjikuzhy, Muhamma, Cherthala, Mannancherry, Pallipuram, Veliayanad, Thanneermukkom, Thycattussery, Kurathikkad, Pathiyoor and Alappuzha municipality.

The rise in dengue cases is directly linked to a lack of efforts to reduce mosquito breeding sources. Residents have been asked to initiate vector control measures on their premises and focus on waste management.

Officials noted a rise in people turning up at hospitals with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and other viral infections in recent days. Government medical facilities in the district are reporting around 600 fever cases daily.

Directive to patients

Besides dengue, a few cases of leptospirosis and H1N1 (swine flu) have been reported in the district during the period. H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus. People experiencing symptoms such as cold, fever, runny nose, throat infection, respiratory issues, and vomiting should seek immediate medical care. H1N1 patients are advised to wear masks and wash their hands frequently with soap and water to prevent the spread of the disease.

Published - September 14, 2024 05:36 pm IST

