Spurned ‘lover’ sets ablaze teenager, both die of burns

In a gruesome incident, a 17-year-old girl died after she was set on fire allegedly by a spurned ‘lover’ at her house at Athani, near Kakkanad, around Wednesday midnight.

The deceased girl is a Plus Two commerce student at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam.

The perpetrator was identified as Mithun, 24, a resident of Paravur. They were distant relatives and both were declared brought dead at the Government Medical College, Kalamasserry.

Love affair

According to the police, they were reportedly in an affair before the girl called it off and turned down a marriage proposal by the accused.

This did not go down well with him and turned up at her house on a motorcycle around Wednesday midnight.

“The girl’s father let him in when he asked to meet his daughter. As soon as she approached, he threw on her the inflammable liquid he had brought while dousing himself with it before setting ablaze both using a lighter he carried,” said A.N. Shaju, sub-inspector, Infopark police station.

In fact, the accused, who used to go for painting work, had been stalking the girl ever since she turned down his advances.

The girl’s family had lodged a petition with the Infopark police on October 7 about the stalking and the police had summoned both the parties along with their parents.

“The youngster was issued a warning and he had promised that he will not disturb the girl again,” said Mr. Shaju.

V.K. Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrikkakara, said scientific evidence would be needed to conclude whether the liquid used was patrol or kerosene. The police had recovered the bottle in which he had carried the liquid. The anger on being rejected by the girl probably led him to the extreme step, he said.

Though the police have registered a case for murder under Indian Penal Code Section 302, it is redundant now that the accused was also dead. The bodies were subjected to inquest and postmortem at the Government Medical College, Kalamasserry, and handed over to relatives.

Cremation held

The victim's body was cremated at the Athani crematorium. Education Minister C. Ravindranath was present.