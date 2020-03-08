Spreading WINGS on the volleyball court

Thrissur

08 March 2020 00:36 IST

The group’s objective is to promote fitness of elder women

They neither had even a passing interest in sports nor had they entered any playground when they were in school or college. But a volleyball team of homemakers, all aged above 40, won the masters national meet in Gujarat in February 2020.

The masters national volleyball meet title was one of the many feathers on the hat of WINGS, (Women’s Integration and Growth Through Sports), a group of homemakers, based in Thrissur.

Initiated by N.A. Vinaya, Sub-inspector at Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur, WINGS objective is to promote fitness of elder women.

“For us the masters title was nothing less than an Olympics medal,” said Sheela Menon, the team captain. “We never thought even in our wildest dreams to take part in a national event. Nine women from Thrissur were part of the women’s volleyball team of Kerala that won the title.”

Beginning in 2014

It was in 2014, Vinaya thought of physical fitness for women. “Our first attempt was to give football training for girls. Soon, we realised that without inculcating the habit of fitness in mothers, it is not easy to get permission for the girls to practise such sports events,” Vinaya recalled.

“I introduced the idea at a State meet of the Kudumbashree Mission in Thrissur,” says Vinaya.

“Thus we stated the first team in 2014 at Puthurkkara. Overcoming many hurdles, women came for practice every day. It was not a cakewalk for us. We faced hurdles at each step. The physical fitness of many, who are stepping onto a playground for the first time, was poor. They faced resistance from family and society. Onlookers found their practice sessions funny. They did not like women of their age wearing jerseys and screaming while playing. But they were not ready to give up. The spirit was unmistakable as they were determined to fight all odds.”

Organises tournament

“We made history when WINGS organised a State women’s volleyball tournament with participation of 14 teams in 2015 in Thrissur. Regular practice made a huge change in their health, attitude, and self-esteem.” Redefining all traditional concepts of women’s freedom, WINGS spread across the State, forming teams in almost all districts.

In 2016, the women of WINGS crossed another milestone. Breaking the more than 200 years of male dominance, they took part in Pulikkali, considered a men’s event.

“But still things are not easy for us,” says Sheela. “Even at this point, when we had won a national title, we are struggling to get a playground for practice,” she said.