Spreading the ‘no burn’ word about waste

The city Corporation will be organising a ‘no burn campaign’ as part of its Environment Week celebrations from June 5 to 11.

The campaign is aimed at weaning away the public from the habit of burning any kind of waste.

Popularising alternative methods of processing waste is the focus of the campaign.

As part of the campaign, composting mela will be organised across all the 25 health circles in the city.

Bio composting kiosks

Bio composting kiosks will be set up in these circles, from where kitchen bins and inoculum can be bought.

A special counter will also be set up to help train people to use kitchen bins effectively.

A composting mela will be held in front of the Connemara market in Palayam, where all types of composting devices will be put up for demonstration and for sales.

This will include other unconventional devices that are not part of the set popularised by the Corporation.

‘Kariyila petti’

To address the multiple issues of burning of dry leaves and the shortage of dry leaves for processing waste in aerobic bins, the civic body is coming out with ‘Kariyila petti’, boxes that will be used to collect dry leaves, which will then be shredded, compressed and taken to aerobic bins in various wards.

Two dry waste segregation hubs have been planned on an experimental basis for collection and segregation of dry waste.

Special drive

A special drive to collect dry waste will also be organised. A mega cleaning campaign will be organised during the week.

Other side events include a ‘no burn seminar’, exhibition on the various measures taken by the city Corporation for waste management and related success stories, and a green army initiative to promote cycling, in association with the Indus Cycling Embassy.