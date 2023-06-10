Spreading sound waves of love 

June 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

Basheer, alias Nazeer , 44, of Kannampilly at Karakkuni in Wayanad is popularly known as ‘Radio Man’ as he has distributed more than 250 radio sets to the needy, mainly bedridden, and to the residents of charitable institutions in the district free of charge.

Basheer started to distribute radio sets after his experiences taught him that the ‘simple gadget’ could be a solace to the bedridden. A daily wage earner, he underwent surgery for appendicitis in 2015 that was followed by several surgeries and had been bedridden for nearly five years. His wife Suhara Basheer works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“In those painful days, FM services on my mobile phone helped me overcome loneliness,” he says. His life experiences shared through Radio Mattoli , a community radio in Wayanad, made him known to many.

As Basheer was not able to go to work after the surgeries, he set up a grocery shop adjacent to his house with the support of relatives, neighbours, and friends. He purchased the first three radio sets by selling vegetables that he cultivated on his vegetable garden.

Basheer saved small amounts from his daily collection with the intention of going for Umra but is yet to realise that dream as he spent his savings for purchasing radios, each costing about ₹600.

Now many well-wishers assist him in buying radios. He also uses social media to find sponsors. “It gives me immense pleasure in giving away the radio sets,” says Basheer.

“He has presented radio sets to residents of old-age homes, rehabilitation centres, orphanages, and patients in hospitals,” says H.B. Pradeep, president of the Edavaka grama panchayat . He has been honoured by the civic body for his work.

He is now preparing to present 10 radio sets to patients at the District Ayurveda Hospital next week. “My wife and two sons are helping me in my endeavour,” he says.

