Spreading light while caring for renal patients

Caregivers of patients undergoing dialysis at Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, are trained in making LED bottle lights and some of them have started marketing the product too

December 30, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Sam Paul A.
LED bottle lights manufactured by caregivers of the patients who undergo dialysis at Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Cherthala.

LED bottle lights manufactured by caregivers of the patients who undergo dialysis at Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Cherthala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sudharmani (60) from Muhamma in Alappuzha used to endure the stressful experience of sitting in a stuffy waiting room for hours on end at the renal unit of Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Cherthala, while her husband Falgunan P.P. underwent dialysis. However, things took a turn for the better a few months ago when the Cherthala municipality, the hospital administration, and an environmentalist collaborated to upskill the caregivers of patients receiving dialysis. They were trained in making LED bottle lights and a few of them recently started selling the product in the market.

“My husband undergoes renal dialysis twice a week and each session takes four hours. It is not easy to sit idle for long hours. The training programme and subsequent activities have helped to reduce anxiety. Some of us have started manufacturing and marketing LED bottle lights. We are looking forward to making it a successful venture,” says Ms. Sudharmani.

Income too

Around 60 patients undergo dialysis at the hospital every day. In the initial phase, more than a dozen caregivers received skill development training. Ms. Sudharmani and four others later joined hands to make LED bottle lights under a single unit. The initiative helps them to make better use of their time and generate an income, albeit on a small scale. “Apart from utilising the hours spent at the hospital to good use, we also make the lights while being at home,” says Sudharmani.

The Cherthala municipality earlier allocated ₹10,000 for purchasing equipment as part of the skill development training programme. “The project is both a stress reliever and income generator. The municipality has promised trained caregivers all help, including in marketing the product,” says T.S. Ajayakumar, vice chairman, Cherthala municipality.

Discarded bottles

The product is made using discarded glass bottles. Besides placing LED lights and a battery system inside, the bottles are decorated using colourful threads, stones and other items. Making an LED light bottle costs around ₹80 while it fetches ₹150 in the market.

“A good number of discarded bottles end up in waterbodies. Using them for making value-added products can reduce water pollution to a certain extent. It will also ensure a small income to the families of renal patients, “ says R. Sabeesh, the environmentalist who trained the caregivers, adding that he is ready to train more people if they wish to become involved.

