Spread unabated in Kottayam

Notwithstanding the strict regulatory measures imposed by the authorities in the district, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to soar in Kottayam on Wednesday.
According to officials, 38 persons out of the 51 fresh positive cases contracted SARS-CoV-2 through contact. Among these, the highest number of contact cases emerged from Athirampuzha grama panchayat, which is part of the Ettumanur cluster, and the Thalayazham and Udayanapuram panchayats in the western region. While Athirampuzha and Thalayazham reported five cases each, four persons from Udayanapuram contracted the virus infection.
MCH worker positive
Meanwhile, one more health-care worker attached to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, tested positive for the disease.
Further, 12 persons who returned from other States, including six migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, who had been in quarantine in Mundakkayam, and one person who landed from abroad also tested positive for the viral infection on the day.
45 cured
Meanwhile, 45 persons who were under treatment in various COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centres and hospitals recovered from the disease.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath