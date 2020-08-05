Spread unabated in Kottayam

Notwithstanding the strict regulatory measures imposed by the authorities in the district, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to soar in Kottayam on Wednesday.

According to officials, 38 persons out of the 51 fresh positive cases contracted SARS-CoV-2 through contact. Among these, the highest number of contact cases emerged from Athirampuzha grama panchayat, which is part of the Ettumanur cluster, and the Thalayazham and Udayanapuram panchayats in the western region. While Athirampuzha and Thalayazham reported five cases each, four persons from Udayanapuram contracted the virus infection.

MCH worker positive

Meanwhile, one more health-care worker attached to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, tested positive for the disease.

Further, 12 persons who returned from other States, including six migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, who had been in quarantine in Mundakkayam, and one person who landed from abroad also tested positive for the viral infection on the day.

45 cured

Meanwhile, 45 persons who were under treatment in various COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centres and hospitals recovered from the disease.