‘Spread the spice’ festival in city next month

September 26, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kanthari, the leadership institute, will organise ‘Spread the spice,’ a three-day festival to showcase the work of 25 change-makers from 12 countries, next month. The participants from countries such as Cameroon, Ghana, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and India will present a diverse range of ideas and solutions for a brighter future at Jawahar Balbhavan from October 13 to 15. Visitors will be able to engage with the change-makers, besides organisations in the social sector, through activities, discussions, workshops, and music, a Kanthari statement said. They will also be able to explore environment-friendly products and services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.