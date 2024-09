Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has greeted Keralites across the world on the joyous occasion of Onam.

In a message, he said: “Onam which brightens every home with the joy of festivity, celebrates the cherished legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity and inspires us to strive to create such a society. Together, let us spread the melody, charm and sparkle of Onam across the world as Kerala’s message of love, equality and harmony.”